Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Invacare updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

IVC traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 556,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Invacare has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $307.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.