Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 184.50 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.41). 346,679 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 232,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £311.31 million and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

In other news, insider Tom Quigley bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,255.55).

About Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

