Investec Group (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.81). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 290.10 ($3.79), with a volume of 805,769 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In related news, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.97), for a total transaction of £1,244,177.40 ($1,625,525.74). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,629 shares of company stock worth $140,923,695.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

