Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.