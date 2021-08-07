Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,889 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 955 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 289,592 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

