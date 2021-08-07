Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Invitae alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,635. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53. Invitae has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $196,543.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 19.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 419,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 19.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 361,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.