IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

IRadimed stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 98.14 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $31,128.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,967. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

