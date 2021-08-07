iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.23.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.54. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.82 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.