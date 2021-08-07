iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 44,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 404,767 shares.The stock last traded at $49.30 and had previously closed at $49.72.

The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,306 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

