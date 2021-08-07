iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 44,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 404,767 shares.The stock last traded at $49.30 and had previously closed at $49.72.
The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.45.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
