iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, iRobot’s shares have underperformed the industry. Its earnings lagged estimates by 6.90% and declined 74.5% year over year in second-quarter 2021. It is facing headwinds from supply-chain disruptions, especially related to semiconductor chips as well as suffering from high raw material and transportation costs. Also, investments in building brand awareness might inflate costs. For 2021, the company lowered its earnings (non-GAAP) projections to $2.25-$3.15 per share and revenues to $1.55-$1.62 billion. Gross profit and operating income projections have been lowered to $612-$645 million and $80-$110 million, respectively. The company’s solid product offerings, manufacturing diversification, a surge in the business from online platforms and exclusion of tariffs under section 301 (if granted) will be beneficial.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17. iRobot has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

