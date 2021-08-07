Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

ISBA stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $186.54 million and a PE ratio of 17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

