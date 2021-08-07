iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Raised by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. 1,598,649 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29.

