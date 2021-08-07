iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,157,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,649 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29.

