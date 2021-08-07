iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $138.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.39.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.