iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

DVYE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,755. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23.

