iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.62

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.62 and last traded at $85.59, with a volume of 2150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,218,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

