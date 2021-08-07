iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.44. 6,155,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.11. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

