iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.30. The company had a trading volume of 989,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

