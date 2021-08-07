iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. 1,821,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.