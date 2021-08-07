iStar (NYSE:STAR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

iStar stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts predict that iStar will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

