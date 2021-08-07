J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. J2 Global reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,460,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in J2 Global by 1,254.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the period.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.09. 576,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.96. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $147.35.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

