Jack in the Box Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

JACK stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.00. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $3,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

