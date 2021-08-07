Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $115.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of JACK stock opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.