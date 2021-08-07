James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

JRVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in James River Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of James River Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

