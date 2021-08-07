Jane Street Group LLC Buys 3,793 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE:TRTX opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.97.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.