Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $303,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $688,000.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

ENVIU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.