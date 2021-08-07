Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,430 Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter worth $629,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DLPN stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

