Jane Street Group LLC Takes $181,000 Position in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BiomX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BiomX alerts:

PHGE has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock worth $165,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHGE stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.