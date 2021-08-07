Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $18,754,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $5,808,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,676,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

