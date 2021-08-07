Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.17 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.79%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 66,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 392,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $94,695,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

