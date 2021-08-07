Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

