Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regional Management in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

