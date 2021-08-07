Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $438.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.78.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.