Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Kraft Heinz Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

