Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.89.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $110.41 and a 12 month high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after acquiring an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,668 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

