Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

FRPT stock opened at $136.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.83 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

