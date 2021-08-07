Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,277 shares of company stock worth $6,448,452 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

