Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €37.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.00 ($35.29).

Shares of JEN stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €29.80 ($35.06). The stock had a trading volume of 198,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €25.37. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 52-week high of €30.30 ($35.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

