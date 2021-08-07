Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 50,000 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,701,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30.

On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

MYGN stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $36.07.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after acquiring an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

