JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $45.97, but opened at $41.81. JFrog shares last traded at $40.21, with a volume of 53,508 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $3,913,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $3,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.80.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

