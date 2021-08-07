JMP Securities Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Market Perform

JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.29.

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,707 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

