John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce sales of $499.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.30 million to $501.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $419.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $710,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

