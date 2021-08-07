Joseph Wm Foran Purchases 3,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTDR opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 4.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

