Joules Group’s (JOUL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JOUL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of JOUL stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £295.73 million and a P/E ratio of 331.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 273.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Joules Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

