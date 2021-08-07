JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.47 ($118.20).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded up €0.48 ($0.56) on Friday, hitting €87.98 ($103.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,631 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.47.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

