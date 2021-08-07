JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$27.62 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.66.

TELUS stock opened at C$28.36 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.50 and a 1 year high of C$28.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.80 billion and a PE ratio of 31.13.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

