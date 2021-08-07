JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NKRKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

