K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

TSE KBL traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.82. 6,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.13. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.25 and a twelve month high of C$47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The stock has a market cap of C$457.19 million and a PE ratio of 51.71.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0938418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

