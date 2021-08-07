Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $250.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.75.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

