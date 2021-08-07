Karen Guerra Buys 2,522 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Karen Guerra purchased 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,649.50 ($34.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £60.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,770.81. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

